Suspicious package left at Ramsey County Courthouse

The sheriff's office says the package, which officials believe was meant to look like an IED, appears to have been left with the goal of terrorizing people.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says someone left a suspicious-looking package at the county courthouse Monday that was designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED).

Ramsey County Sheriff's Deputies and Saint Paul Police responded to the courthouse about 7 a.m. after reports of a suspicious package left outside the building. Sheriff's officials say the package was made to look like an IED with the apparent intent of terrorizing people within the courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated and closed temporarily as law enforcement set up a perimeter around the building and diverted traffic. A bomb squad from the Saint Paul Police Department and the Hazardous Materials Team from the Saint Paul Fire Department recovered the package, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The courthouse and surrounding streets were reopened at about 9 a.m. Monday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case,, with help from Saint Paul police.

