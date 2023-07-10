Target Field station closing through July 20

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Field station in downtown Minneapolis will close for 10 days starting Monday night, as Metro Transit works to complete maintenance and upgrades.
The closure begins at 9 p.m. Monday, July 10; Target Field station will reopen to light rail trains at 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.
Commuters using the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line will be redirected to start or end their light rail rides at the Warehouse/Hennepin Ave. station located 1 1/2 blocks away. Replacement bus service will not be regularly available between the two stations.
While the Twins will be away from Target Field during that 10-day period for the All-Star break and games on the road, the closure will affect concertgoers attending the two-day TC Summer Fest at Target Field on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. Shuttle buses will be available after the concerts on both Friday and Saturday between Target Field and the Warehouse/Hennepin station.
