St. Paul police investigating a homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood

Police said the male victim was located in an alley on the 1000 block of York Avenue East.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a male victim shot and killed in an alley Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was found alone in an alley on the 1000 block of York Avenue East between York and Sims Avenue around 12:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

SPPD Homicide, the Forensic Services Unit and the Video Management Unit are working on this investigation, police said. No one has been arrested in connection to the homicide.

HAPPENING NOW: @sppdmn investigating an apparent homicide in the city’s Payne-Phalen Neighborhood. We’re working to gather more details. Stay with @KARE11 for more. pic.twitter.com/kgCDIYizKE — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) October 10, 2022

Police did not provide an approximate age or other identifying information about the victim in a press release shared Monday afternoon. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and their official cause of death.

According to St. Paul Police, this is the city's 28th homicide investigation in 2022.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

