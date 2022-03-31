16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of teenage girl in Columbia Heights

The Anoka County Attorney's Office is looking to have the boy, charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Derryanna Davis, certified as an adult.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Anoka County Attorney's Office has charged a teenage boy with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Derryanna Deashia Davis.

The 16-year-old from Minneapolis was charged by a juvenile delinquency petition on March 29, but prosecutors are seeking to have him certified as an adult. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26, 2022.

Davis, who was a Columbia Heights Public Schools student, was shot and killed at an apartment building on the 3900 block of 3rd Street NE in Columbia Heights on March 24.

Two juveniles were questioned and released following the shooting, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The Anoka County Attorney's Office has not specified whether the teenager charged Tuesday was one of those questioned at the scene of the shooting.

At a vigil for Davis close friend Kiarra Story described her as a good friend who was bright, very smart and did well in school. "She did not deserve anything like this, she had plans, she had a future ahead of her, a good head on her shoulders," said Story.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is still actively investigating this case.

