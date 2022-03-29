Woman fatally stabbed in Champlin

A 35-year-old woman was found covered in blood in a yard in front of a home on Thousand Pines Entry Monday night.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — A 35-year-old woman is dead and Champlin police are investigating after they say she was found Monday night in the yard of a home with stab wounds.

According to social media post, police were called to a home on Thousand Pines Entry in Champlin just after 8:30 p.m. A woman was lying in the yard, covered in blood and not breathing.

Champlin officer began life saving efforts with help from additional first responders but they were not able to save her life.

Minnesota State Patrol launched air support and Brooklyn Park police employed their K-9 unit in an attempt to locate a suspect, but none was found.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police found the suspect's abandoned vehicle in the area of 101st Avenue and Winnetka Avenue North in Brooklyn Park, but they weren't able to find the suspect.

The victim's name has not been released at this time, pending notification of her family.

Champlin Police are still investigating, but say they don't believe the public is in any danger.

This is a developing story, and KARE 11 will update it as more information is made available.