Temporary ban on Minnesota poultry events extended

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s temporary statewide ban on poultry events is extended until June 1.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The statewide ban on poultry exhibitions, fairs, swaps and other events has been extended in response to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Minnesota.

The virus was first confirmed on March 26.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health extended its statewide ban on poultry exhibits to Wednesday, June 1.

"We appreciate the patience of flock owners as we extend this pause on poultry events to continue evaluating the risk HPAI poses to their birds while at home or on the road at a fair or other event," said Board of Animal Health Assistant Director, Dr. Linda Glaser, in a news release. "We have a close eye on the upcoming county fair season and other community events, and we hope this extension suppresses the virus to allow those things to proceed safely as planned in June."

Board officials stress that the "temporary ban only applies to events where birds congregate and does not apply to poultry products."

The state has the latest information on HPAI and more resources for poultry owners on its website.

The public is encouraged to call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156 for reports on sick birds and for any questions about the outbreak.

