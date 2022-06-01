Thirty-six story Four Seasons Hotel opens in the heart of Minneapolis

Boasting 222 rooms, a pool-side restaurant and dynamic city views, the brand new luxury hotel is now open in the city's North Loop neighborhood.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Wednesday is opening day for Minneapolis' newest luxury hotel, The Four Seasons, located just west of the Mississippi River in the heart of downtown.

The Four Seasons, which considers itself "the city's only five-star hotel," brags innovative architecture, 36-storys, 222 guest rooms and 34 residential condos that occupy the building's top floors.

Located at 245 Hennepin Avenue in the North Loop neighborhood, amenities at the city's newest hotel include a sustainable spa, indoor pool, outdoor pool, event space, two different restaurant choices and full-service bar.

The hotel is also home to new eateries from two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and local restaurateur Gavin Kaysen, the brains behind Spoon and Stable, Demi, and Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill. Opening inside the Four Seasons Minneapolis are Mediterranean-inspired Mara, "an every-occasion restaurant and bar," and Socca, a "street front café."

Kaysen is no stranger to cooking at a Four Seasons – he also opened Café Boulud at the Four Seasons Toronto.

Welcome to the Star of the North. Towering high in the Twin Cities with sweeping river and skyline views, @fsminneapolis is now open and ready to invite you to our vibrant neighbourhood gathering place. Experience #Minneapolis in true Four Seasons style: https://t.co/WhswQSrV7h pic.twitter.com/cLc3G4ITYS — Four Seasons Hotels (@FourSeasons) June 1, 2022

According to a press release, the Four Seasons Minneapolis location also plans to contribute 3,500 hours each year to the surrounding community, with a focus on restoring the downtown area, social justice programs and wellness initiatives. The hotel is also prioritizing sustainability and plans to use local sources for water, energy and waste reduction.

Company executives say that from the beginning their goal was to make The Four Seasons Minneapolis a community space for visitors. “Working with our esteemed owner-partners United Properties, whose commitment to their home city continues to inspire us, our passionate team is proud to offer elevated service and style in this important centre of business, leisure, culture and community,” said Four Seasons President Christian Clerc.

To celebrate their grand opening, the hotel is offering $100 credit per night and per room or a $200 credit per suite when you book a two night stay.

