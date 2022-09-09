Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis

According to the city, more than 2,100 overdoses have been reported in Minneapolis so far in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city.

Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.

Data provided by the city shows that in the first week of the month, 55 people overdosed in Minneapolis, and so far this year, there have been 2,113 incidents in the city. In 2021, there were 2,283 overdoses and 197 deaths.

According to a report released in July, nearly 1,300 people died from overdoses in 2021 in the state of Minnesota, up 22% from the previous year. Most of those deaths were attributed to fentanyl.

“This increase in drug overdose deaths is alarming, but there are things we can do about it,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said last summer in a statement. “One important step is to expand programs that make it easier for people to access naloxone – a medication that can reverse overdoses and save lives.”

Early statistics show that from Jan. 2022 to early Aug. 2022, 108 people died in Minneapolis from a drug overdose. "The upsurge in drug use and overdoses is a public health and public safety concern," the city said in a statement.

Last month, Bloomington Police announced the largest fentanyl seizure in the city and one of the largest in state history after they arrested a man who was in possession of more than 108,000 fentanyl pills.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that amount was enough fentanyl "to kill a fifth of the entire state's population" and "enough pills to give every person in the city of Bloomington one (pill), everybody staying in the hotels, and still some left over for the people living in Richfield and Edina."

As of Sept. 29, there were 12 overdose deaths in 2022 in Bloomington, the most in the city's history.

Watch more local news: