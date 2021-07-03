Train derails in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — The Plymouth Police Department says about a dozen train cars went off the tracks near Northwest Boulevard and Schmidt Lake Road Sunday afternoon.

According to Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden, the derailment – involving a Canadian Pacific train – occurred just before 1 p.m. Police say there were no injuries but there is significant damage to the tracks.

Fadden said a number of the train cars that were derailed were carrying molten sulfur, but there is no indication that any of the cars are leaking, therefore no evacuations will be made at this time. Officials with Canadian Pacific say molten sulfur is used to make asphalt.