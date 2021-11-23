Twin Cities surgeon awarded $25M in lawsuit over vacation mishap

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal jurors ruled a Twin Cities plastic surgeon is entitled to nearly $25 million because an emergency medical provider declined to fly him back to the United States after a ziplining injury in Mexico led to the amputation of his leg.
Attorneys for Richard Tholen of Plymouth argued that New Jersey-based Assist America was liable for damages after they failed to send an air ambulance to Mazatlán in April 2015, after Tholen complained about his treatment for a dislocated knee.
It took jurors less than six hours of deliberation before awarding Tholen more than $24.8 million, $10 million of that in punitive damages. In a separate action, the Star Tribune reports, they awarded Tholen another $3 million from Assist America for breach of contract.
Carla Ferrucci, executive director of the 67-year-old Minnesota Association for Justice, a professional lawyers association, said she cannot recall a larger award of its kind in Minnesota.
