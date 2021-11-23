x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Twin Cities surgeon awarded $25M in lawsuit over vacation mishap

Richard Tholen alleged that Assist America was liable for the amputation of his leg after the company allegedly refused to send an air ambulance.
Credit: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Wooden judges gavel on wooden table, close up

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal jurors ruled a Twin Cities plastic surgeon is entitled to nearly $25 million because an emergency medical provider declined to fly him back to the United States after a ziplining injury in Mexico led to the amputation of his leg. 

Attorneys for Richard Tholen of Plymouth argued that New Jersey-based Assist America was liable for damages after they failed to send an air ambulance to Mazatlán in April 2015, after Tholen complained about his treatment for a dislocated knee. 

It took jurors less than six hours of deliberation before awarding Tholen more than $24.8 million, $10 million of that in punitive damages. In a separate action, the Star Tribune reports, they awarded Tholen another $3 million from Assist America for breach of contract.

Carla Ferrucci, executive director of the 67-year-old Minnesota Association for Justice, a professional lawyers association, said she cannot recall a larger award of its kind in Minnesota.

MORE NEWS: Prior Lake-Savage superintendent: Student 'seen in video' using racist slurs is 'no longer enrolled' at district

MORE NEWS: After making medical history in MN, 4-year-old Celia Grace is helping others repeat it

MORE NEWS: Plymouth hit-and-run victim still unresponsive after 8 weeks; family pleads for help

 

In Other News

Tips for keeping your leftovers out of the landfill