Two dead after head-on collision on I-694 in Fridley

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Ford Fusion driving the wrong way down I-694 eastbound collided with a Lexus SUV.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — According to authorities, two people died after a head-on collision on Interstate 694 eastbound near Central Avenue late Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a Ford Fusion reversed directions on the I-694 ramp coming from University and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

MSP said the Ford Fusion, driven by a 46-year-old male from Brooklyn Center, eventually crashed head-on with a Lexus SUV that was driven by a 78-year-old woman from Mounds View.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, both victims were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

No further details have been released but traffic cameras reflected delays in eastbound lanes on I-694 Tuesday morning.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: