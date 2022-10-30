1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border

Officials say alcohol was involved when a Minnesota woman struck a 54-year-old man's SUV near Hudson, Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound.

After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau Claire Post, police responded to a call of a driver riding on the wrong side of the freeway around 12:30 a.m.

Officials say an Alexandria, Minnesota woman driving a Toyota Corolla, struck a Toyota RAV4 at milepost 4 on the westbound lanes.

Upon arrival, law enforcement were informed that there were multiple injuries, including one fatality. Police say 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

