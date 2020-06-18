Two people found dead in New Hope house fire

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating.

NEW HOPE, Minn. — New Hope police said two people were found dead following a house fire on Thursday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews were called to the home on the 4600 block of Aquila Avenue just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the home, finding the two people dead inside the home.

No other details are being released at this time, including any additional information about the victims or their manners of death.

The State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into the fire, with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.