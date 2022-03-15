UMN bus crashes into West Bank's Acadia Cafe; no injuries reported

A GoFundMe that was set up to support the Acadia's employees says the restaurant will be shut down "indefinitely."

MINNEAPOLIS — A University of Minnesota Campus Connector bus crashed into a popular Minneapolis restaurant and music venue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The MFD says crews responded to the crash around 12:15 p.m. at the Acadia Cafe, located at 325 Cedar Ave. S. in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Authorities say the bus was carrying the driver and one passenger, who were both uninjured. They said a passenger vehicle was also involved, but it was not immediately clear how the accident happened.

Fire crews said an engineer was called on scene to assess the structural integrity of the building after the crash, while officials from Xcel Energy and Minnegasco assessed whether utilities would need to be shut off.

After crews evacuated the building as needed, authorities taped off the scene and handed the investigation over to the university's police department.

A bystander to the incident, Holly LeVoir, sent video to KARE 11 shortly after the accident, showing emergency responders outside the damaged building.

A GoFundMe that was set up to support the Acadia's employees says the restaurant will be shut down "indefinitely." The fundraiser had already raised over $6,000 by Tuesday evening.

