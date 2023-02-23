x
PHOTOS: February blizzard blankets Minnesota

Grab the snow blowers and shovels! Here's what the snow day looks like for Minnesotans across the state.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A massive snowstorm in Minnesota means it's time to pull out the camera and snap some photos. From the winter weather warriors up early to start snow blowing to massive snow piles and pets loving the powder, here's a look at what Thursday's snow day looked like for Minnesotans around the state.

Grab the shovels and snow blowers!

Whether your weapon of choice is a snow blower or handheld shovel, this storm definitely called for several rounds of snow removal.

Pete traded the Florida sun for a Minnesota blizzard but kept the shorts and sandals.

Credit: Cassie J.
From Florida's sandy beaches to St. Paul's snowy sidewalks Credit: Cassie J.
Credit: Shacreya Molex Lee
Snowblowing in Isanti

Snow-blowing fashion at its finest!

Credit: Johnson Family
Snowblowing in Lakeville
Credit: Bev Aga Schmidt
Shoveling in style

Special shoutout to all the kids spending their day helping clear driveways.

Credit: Terri Robertson
My son snow blowing in shorts and no gloves

And then there's 7-year-old Avery Sparrow, from Pillager, Minnesota, who's taking a very different approach to "snow day relaxation!"

Credit: Wendy Ann Kenyon
Avery Sparrow of Pillager, Minnesota enjoys the snow day

Pets in the snow

Snow days aren't just for humans!

Credit: Jenny Ekeren-Holm
Shoveling the driveway with Aspen in Eden Prairie. Credit: Jenny Ekeren-Holm
Credit: Suzy Buresh Bullock
Short dog problems in Rogers
Credit: Amanda Nellis
Kids and a dog enjoy the snow day

Snow looks pretty cute on this Highland cow!

Credit: Michael Stoebner
Highland cattle on a snowy, post-storm, morning north of Stillwater. Credit: Michael Stoebner

But at least one dog in Eden Prairie did not seem stoked about the idea of doing their business outside Thursday morning.

Credit: Alyssa Yaroscak
Do I have to go out there? Credit: Alyssa Yaroscak

Power pileup

Blowing and drifting snow caused some major pileups on porches and in doorways for lots of families Thursday morning.

Credit: Jessica Powers
Massive snowdrift in North Branch
Credit: Jeff
Garage snow drift in rural Lake City

Somebody needs to "moooo-ve" that snow!

Credit: Lyle Bengtson
Credit: Lyle Bengtson
Credit: Ashley Josie
Snow drift in Princeton

Before the snow... and after!

Credit: Bev Aga Schmidt
Tuesday vs. Thursday, in Eagan

Alyssa Yaroscak
Kids and a dog enjoy the snow day

