PHOTOS: February blizzard blankets Minnesota

Grab the snow blowers and shovels! Here's what the snow day looks like for Minnesotans across the state.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A massive snowstorm in Minnesota means it's time to pull out the camera and snap some photos. From the winter weather warriors up early to start snow blowing to massive snow piles and pets loving the powder, here's a look at what Thursday's snow day looked like for Minnesotans around the state.

Grab the shovels and snow blowers!

Whether your weapon of choice is a snow blower or handheld shovel, this storm definitely called for several rounds of snow removal.

Pete traded the Florida sun for a Minnesota blizzard but kept the shorts and sandals.

Snow-blowing fashion at its finest!

Special shoutout to all the kids spending their day helping clear driveways.

And then there's 7-year-old Avery Sparrow, from Pillager, Minnesota, who's taking a very different approach to "snow day relaxation!"

Pets in the snow

Snow days aren't just for humans!

Snow looks pretty cute on this Highland cow!

But at least one dog in Eden Prairie did not seem stoked about the idea of doing their business outside Thursday morning.

Power pileup

Blowing and drifting snow caused some major pileups on porches and in doorways for lots of families Thursday morning.

Somebody needs to "moooo-ve" that snow!

Before the snow... and after!

