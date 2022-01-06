Massive warehouse fire closes Blatnik Bridge in Superior

Police started to close the bridge to and from Superior around 6:45 a.m. Thursday due to visibility issues caused by smoke from an intense warehouse fire.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Wisconsin transportation officials say the historic Blatnik Bridge has been reopened following a closure triggered by an intense fire in Superior, Wisconsin Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to a warehouse fire in Superior’s North End district. At this time there is little information about the status of the fire, what triggered it and how much damage has been done.

Police started to close the Blatnik Bridge to and from Superior around 6:45 a.m. Thursday due to visibility issues caused by the smoke, KBJR Television reports. They asked drivers to re-route to the Bong Bridge to reach their destinations.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials posted on Twitter that the Blatnik Bridge reopened to traffic around 8 a.m.

UPDATE: The Blatnik bridge has reopened but the fire rages on. @alexlaitala is on scene. @KBJR6news pic.twitter.com/0k3j0O4XLu — Jessie Slater KBJR 6 (@JessieSlaterTV) January 6, 2022

The Duluth News Tribune reports that the four-story brick warehouse on fire, located at 1507 North First Street, is listed for sale on the Follmer Commercial Real Estate website for $795,000. The 48,000-square-foot warehouse was built in 1890 and according to Douglas County land records, is currently owned by Duluth/Superior Concrete Services LLC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

