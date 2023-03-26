WATCH: Egg hatches on Minnesota DNR EagleCam

Eagle-eyed viewers of the Minnesota DNR livestream spotted the open egg and what appeared to be a newborn eaglet on Sunday evening.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Eagle-eyed viewers of the Minnesota DNR's Nongame Wildlife EagleCam spotted the miracle of birth on Sunday night, as the nest's lone egg has hatched.

Around 6:40 p.m., the nesting eagle stood briefly to reveal the cracked, open eggshell and what appeared to be the possible movements of a fuzzy newborn eaglet.

The Minnesota DNR had not yet posted any additional confirmation or information on the EagleCam website as of Sunday night, and the nesting eagle has largely remained in its position, leaving the condition of the eaglet unclear.

It has been an eventful season for the Minnesota DNR's EagleCam. In February, the nest's resident eagles became viral sensations as they weathered a major snowstorm, quickly becoming covered in snow.

A few weeks later, tragedy struck the nest as one of the two eggs originally in the nest was found to have broken. Experts believe the egg got stuck to the male's brood patch, which is a bare spot of skin that helps keep eggs warm while nesting. In a post at the time, the DNR said "We don't know if the egg was already broken when the male stood up, or if it happened earlier."

Celebrating its tenth year in 2023, the DNR's EagleCam is part of the Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, which helps to support more than 700 species in the state. The EagleCam's 24/7 live video stream is supported by donations.

WATCH: In February, the EagleCam captured the nesting eagle emerging following a major snowstorm in Minnesota.

