Watt Munisotaram celebrates 35 years in Dakota County

Gov. Tim Walz became the first sitting Minnesota governor to visit the temple, the largest of its kind in the United States.

HAMPTON, Minn. — On Saturday the largest "watt" in the United States celebrated 35 years of serving Minnesota's Cambodian-Buddhist community. 

Watt Munisotaram hosted Gov. Tim Walz at its celebration on Saturday and in doing so, Walz became the first sitting Minnesota governor to visit the Hampton temple. 

Beyond a religious ceremony, the celebration offered traditional foods, fellowship, live music and dancing. 

"Everyone should come and visit this temple because there's a lot of things that people can learn about the religion, artifacts, and the Cambodian community. Because not a lot of people know who we are and don't even know where Cambodia is located," said Kim Sin, a man visiting from Rochester. 

The celebration continues on Sunday, Aug. 20 with a service, music and food. You can find more information here. 

Check out more video of the stunning Cambodian-Buddhist temple from KARE in the Air:

