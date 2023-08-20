Watt Munisotaram celebrates 35 years in Dakota County

HAMPTON, Minn. — On Saturday the largest "watt" in the United States celebrated 35 years of serving Minnesota's Cambodian-Buddhist community.
Watt Munisotaram hosted Gov. Tim Walz at its celebration on Saturday and in doing so, Walz became the first sitting Minnesota governor to visit the Hampton temple.
Beyond a religious ceremony, the celebration offered traditional foods, fellowship, live music and dancing.
"Everyone should come and visit this temple because there's a lot of things that people can learn about the religion, artifacts, and the Cambodian community. Because not a lot of people know who we are and don't even know where Cambodia is located," said Kim Sin, a man visiting from Rochester.
The celebration continues on Sunday, Aug. 20 with a service, music and food. You can find more information here.
Check out more video of the stunning Cambodian-Buddhist temple from KARE in the Air:
