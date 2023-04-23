Where to see the Northern Lights in MN on Sunday

The visual spectacle will be visible from

MINNESOTA, USA — Many in Minnesota and Wisconsin could be treated to the visual delight of the Northern Lights on Sunday night.

KARE 11's Jamie Kagol says the best time for viewing the lights will 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday morning.

With some breaks in the clouds later tonight, we should be in for another Northern Lights show. Best viewing times in MN & WI will be 10pm to 1am. #mnwx #kare11 #kare11weather #northernlights #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/0Z41AuKMge — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) April 23, 2023

The lights will have their strongest show in the north, but according to Kagol, the southern third of the state will have less cloud cover and could also provide views of the Northern Lights.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+