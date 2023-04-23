x
Where to see the Northern Lights in MN on Sunday

The visual spectacle will be visible from
Credit: Joel Bakker
Northern lights in Champlin

MINNESOTA, USA — Many in Minnesota and Wisconsin could be treated to the visual delight of the Northern Lights on Sunday night. 

KARE 11's Jamie Kagol says the best time for viewing the lights will 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday morning. 

The lights will have their strongest show in the north, but according to Kagol, the southern third of the state will have less cloud cover and could also provide views of the Northern Lights.

