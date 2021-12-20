Which Minnesota universities are requiring booster shots for COVID-19?

All of the major universities that got back to KARE 11 so far said there are currently no requirements for students and staff to get a booster shot

MINNEAPOLIS — Universities around the country have made it through another term navigating a pandemic that’s upended student life since spring 2020.

It’s been a long road for the last few semesters, but now with the omicron variant spreading, colleges around the nation are coming forward with new guidance that requires booster shots for students and staff.

The California State University system, with more than 20 colleges, announced this week its requirement for students to have a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stanford, MIT and Dartmouth have all announced a similar requirement.

While the new variant’s studies are trickling in, the science so far is looking like boosters provide significant protection against serious illness from omicron.

KARE 11 reached out to several of the Twin Cities’ largest universities to see where they stand on vaccine requirements.

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities:

The largest in-person university in Minnesota is not currently requiring boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an email from the school.

“At this time, the University is not requiring boosters,” the email read, in part. “Should a change in the University’s public health approach be necessary, it would be promptly and broadly communicated.”

Even though there is no booster requirement, the vast majority of students at the U of M are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as required by the university or with a medical/religious exemption, as of December 3, 2021. Its COVID dashboard also shows a vast improvement in COVID cases compared to last year.

This semester, through the month of November, there were 152 positive tests among students and staff.

In fall 2020, there were 605 positive tests for the same reporting period.

The U of M told KARE 11 the current health considerations for its campus are continuously being reviewed, and hasn’t ruled out the addition of a booster shot, according to the emailed statement.

Currently on the webpage for students submitting their vaccination status, the college says boosters “are not required to be considered fully vaccinated at this time.”

Minneapolis Community and Technical College:

The community college is in-person with more than 10,000 students enrolled. They currently aren’t requiring coronavirus vaccines for any of its students, but the ultimatum is to either show proof of “full COVID-19 vaccination” or complete weekly testing.

MCTC wrote that some clinical, internship and club organizations that are associated with the college may require vaccines. It said they would let students know if they fall into that category.

KARE 11 has reached out to Minneapolis Community and Technical College officials about booster requirements and will update the article if necessary.

Minnesota State University, Mankato:

Minnesota State-Mankato, just like MCTC, is not requiring all of its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

University officials say certain students, such as those living in on-campus housing, will need to show proof of vaccination, or undergo weekly testing. This guidance started in October.

There currently is no guidance for booster shots, but this article will be updated should that guidance change going into the new term.

Normandale Community College in Bloomington:

Normandale issued new guidance for its upcoming spring semester, but includes no information about COVID-19 vaccines or boosters.

According to a statement from school officials, there is no COVID-19 mandate but says it will require vaccines or weekly testing for specific groups or populations.

This policy applies to “student workers, volunteers, and interns; students in extracurricular theatre productions; students paid stipends for serving in leadership roles; and those directed by clinical sites to comply,” the policy stated.

Metropolitan State University:

Metro State, located in St Paul, is currently not requiring boosters, according to an email to KARE 11 and on its webpage about COVID-19 protocols.

“We strongly encourage students and employees to be current on their vaccinations,” the university said in an emailed statement to KARE 11.

Employees with the university were required to submit their vaccination status that either proved they were vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to weekly testing.

While there is no vaccine requirement, Metro State is requiring face masks for all employees, students and visitors when in contact with others.

St. Cloud State University:

St Cloud State is requiring all its students who live in residence halls, athletes and students participating in “selected” university activities to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This isn’t a requirement, as students who are not vaccinated are mandated to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Under “Frequently Asked Questions” for the university’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage, those saying they are vaccinated must be fully vaccinated.

KARE 11 reached out to St Cloud State to define the term “fully vaccinated” to see if that includes booster shots too, and will update this story if new information is added.

University of St Thomas:

The University of St Thomas is requiring its students and staff to either prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit a religious/medical exemption by January 18, 2022.

Any students and staff who had an exemption for the fall 2021 term must reapply for the exemption, per the university’s webpage.

There was no guidance listed on its webpage about boosters as of Dec. 24, 2021.

Students and staff who need to resubmit their vaccine or exemption status can use the link here.

Hamline University:

The university's latest vaccination policy does not dictate a booster for students to be considered fully vaccinated, but lists out the options students and employees can take.

One is that each individual receive two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They also allow waiver forms for medical and conscientious exemptions. Those requirements were due by Aug. 15, 2021. Students and employees could apply for extensions, but have to go under testing every two weeks and must wear a mask.

There currently is no guidance for boosters, and KARE 11 is awaiting response from the university about any guidance in the works.

There are currently some booster requirements for small colleges in the state, like St. Olaf with 3,100 students and Carlton with just over 2,000 students.