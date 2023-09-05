Check your tickets! Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota

The Minnesota Lottery says the ticket for the Sept. 2 drawing was sold at The Store of St. Anna on County Rd. 9.

AVON, Minn. — Some who play the lottery sincerely believe there is luck in buying tickets at little stores in small communities.

News out of Avon, Minnesota would support that, after it was revealed that someone bought a Powerball ticket for Sunday night's drawing that will put $2 million in their pocket.

The Minnesota Lottery announced Tuesday that the winning ticket was sold at The St. Anna Store on Country Road 9. The person who purchased matched the five winning numbers and Powerball, which would usually earn them $1 million, but the lucky winner also decided to use the Power Play function on their ticket, which doubles the prize.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 2 drawing were 25-38-42-66-67 and the Powerball 19.

Lottery officials say the winner has to claim their millions at headquarters in Roseville, and can decide to keep their identity private if they choose.

Avon is a community of 1,660 residents just northwest of St. Cloud in Stearns County.

