Winter Olympics livestreams: How to watch the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4

The Opening Ceremony officially starts the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Here's how to watch it live, along with more curling and hockey events.

BEIJING, China — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed. It will also be replayed in primetime.

Mixed doubles curling (with Minnesota's Chris Plys) continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11 p.m. CT Thursday and 2 a.m. CT Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.

11:35 p.m. Thursday CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. CST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 6 a.m. CST)

5 p.m. CST: Figure Skating Training

7 p.m. CST: NBC Primetime Opening Ceremony replay

7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

