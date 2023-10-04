Family, friends ID officers slain in western Wisconsin

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — Cameron and Chetek's police departments are nearly eight miles apart but are now closely connected through tragedy.
Flowers line the outside of police departments after two officers, one from each community, were killed Saturday night in the line of duty while executing a traffic stop.
"When something like this happens, it really puts back into perspective the important things," United Methodist Church Pastor Chris Van Beek said. "At the end of the day, no one should have to worry about if they get to come home or not."
His church hosted Easter services on Sunday mere blocks away from the makeshift memorial dedicated to the fallen officers.
"Easter is normally a celebratory day, we laugh, we sing, we're happy," Pastor Van Beek said. "Trying to write the Easter sermon that didn't mesh. It was hard to try to walk that balance, speaking to the hope we have in Christ knowing what we all are feeling here, I felt like it was very palpable here."
Officials said the officers, one from Chetek and one from Cameron, were carrying out the traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. on April 8 when gunfire erupted. The two officers died at the scene.
No information has been released about the circumstances of the traffic stop. The person involved in the incident was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin said the tragedy has rocked his tight-knit community.
"My heart goes out to the chief and his officers. You know it is a small department and they're like family," he said.
The Barron County Sheriff's Office said an official identification of the two fallen officers, along with the suspect in the shooting, will be released Monday afternoon.
