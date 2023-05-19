Wisconsin hockey team honors life of teammate killed while boarding school bus

Gurney was hit by a truck while trying to board a school bus in the small town of Excelsior, Wisconsin a week ago.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — For many Minnesotans, the game of hockey is a passion.

"I believe the sport of hockey is very cathartic," said coach Joe Uminski.

That passion is helping heal the hurting hearts of those who knew and loved 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney.

A close friend of Gurney's and former coach, Uminski is one of them.

"Memories come back and stuff like that, but think of the good times, the fun times, and how lucky I was really to have met her six years ago," said Uminski.

"Thankfully we have something that we all enjoy doing that we get to do together to honor our teammate," said Tim Hoehn, head coach of the 12U Wisconsin Blue Devils.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says the driver, in a Ford F-150, came up behind the stopped bus and swerved to avoid hitting it.

Robbing the standout Blue Devils' hockey star of all she longed to be.

"She wanted to play college hockey, I mean that was her goal," said Uminski.

"She is the one player on our team that comes in with a team Wisconsin bag so she's highly coveted around our state; she's a phenomenal player," said Hoehn.

This is why Hoehn dedicated their first game since the tragedy to their beloved No. 24 Friday night in Maple Grove.

"We will have her jersey, she'll be with us on the bench tonight, she will be starting for us tonight. You'll see when we start the game, she'll be on defense for us," explained Hoehn.

For Hoehn, the toughest part of it all is trying to process it.

"You know, having a daughter on the team and 11- and 12-year-old girls around us and looking at us and trying to be role models and prepare them for life — then life throws this at you," said Hoehn.

While trying to honor a life taken too soon.

"The girls really look up to her and she was a super important part of our team," said Hoehn.

"I'll miss being able to watch her grow, watch her reach for those dreams," said Uminski.

A GoFundMe set up by her teammates has already surpassed their goal of $1,000.

The goal is to use that money to build a new hockey rink in her honor, in her hometown.

The Blue Devils won Friday night's game, 4-2.

"Evelyn might have had something to do with the final score," said Nate Niceswanger, a staff member with the team.

