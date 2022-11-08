One dead following Brooklyn Park home invasion

Police said they were called to an apartment early Tuesday morning and found an unidentified woman with fatal injuries.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A woman was killed following a home invasion in Brooklyn Park early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they were called to the Eden Park Apartment Complex located at the 6000 block of Zane Avenue North around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, where they found an apartment door that appeared to be forced open.

Police said they discovered a woman in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said they attempted lifesaving measures before she was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the following five people were later arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the homicide:

• A 22-year-old adult male from Brooklyn Center

• A 23-year-old adult female from Brooklyn Center

• A 24-year-old adult male from Coon Rapids

• A 17-year-old juvenile male from Brooklyn Park

• A 16-year-old juvenile male from Brooklyn Park

Authorities said they don't think this was a random attack and have reason to believe the people involved knew each other. Brooklyn Park Police said all suspects are in custody and there's no known danger to the public related to this case.

The names of the alleged suspects and female victim have not been released to the public.

