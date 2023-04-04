Workers moving out of downtown Minneapolis AT&T tower

By the end of August, employees are expected to be working at another building in Bloomington.

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers for the telecommunications giant AT&T will be moving from its downtown Minneapolis 34-story building, located at 901 Marquette Avenue, to another facility in Bloomington.

The move is expected to be completed by the end of August.

An AT&T spokesperson said the company wants to use its office space "more effectively."

AT&T spokesperson Clay Owen said it's "important to note that these jobs will remain in the greater Minneapolis area, and we remain committed to Minnesota."

Specifics of the lease agreement with AT&T Tower were not released other than AT&T will give up the naming rights to the Marquette Avenue building.

The move is another blow to Minneapolis and follows a series of other business closures in the downtown corridor.

Read AT&T's full statement on the move below:

"We're moving the work currently done at 901 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, to another building about 10 miles south in Bloomington. The move will be complete by the end of August, allowing us to use our office space more effectively. It's important to note that these jobs will remain in the greater Minneapolis area, and we remain committed to Minnesota."

