Workers moving out of downtown Minneapolis AT&T tower

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers for the telecommunications giant AT&T will be moving from its downtown Minneapolis 34-story building, located at 901 Marquette Avenue, to another facility in Bloomington.
The move is expected to be completed by the end of August.
An AT&T spokesperson said the company wants to use its office space "more effectively."
AT&T spokesperson Clay Owen said it's "important to note that these jobs will remain in the greater Minneapolis area, and we remain committed to Minnesota."
Specifics of the lease agreement with AT&T Tower were not released other than AT&T will give up the naming rights to the Marquette Avenue building.
The move is another blow to Minneapolis and follows a series of other business closures in the downtown corridor.
Read AT&T's full statement on the move below:
"We're moving the work currently done at 901 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, to another building about 10 miles south in Bloomington. The move will be complete by the end of August, allowing us to use our office space more effectively. It's important to note that these jobs will remain in the greater Minneapolis area, and we remain committed to Minnesota."
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.