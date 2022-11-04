Elderly person dies after fire near Zumbrota

Zumbrota police said two dogs were rescued from the fire that claimed the life of an elderly person on Thursday.

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon.

Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.

When officers arrived, they said the house was "engulfed in smoke." Crews were told that there was an elderly person inside, along with two dogs.

Fire crews entered, and found an unresponsive person inside. Zumbrota Area Ambulance crews tried to save the victim but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Officials said the person found in the home was declared dead at the scene.

As of Friday morning, officials have not released any further information about the victim.

The two dogs were removed from the home alive, police said.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out with the help of crews from multiple local departments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

