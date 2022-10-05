x
Minnesotan astronaut heads to space on Space-X mission

Josh Cassada of White Bear Lake is part of the crew of the fifth Space-X mission, which launches on Oct. 5.
Credit: National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Official astronaut portrait of Josh Cassada - Blue Flight Suit Picture. Photo Date: January 13, 2014.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — NASA astronaut and Minnesota native Josh Cassada is part of the fifth crewed Space-X mission launching Wednesday. 

The launch of Crew-5 also includes NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Koichi Wakata. 

Cassada grew up in White Bear Lake and trained as a U.S. Navy Test pilot before being chosen by NASA in 2013. After completing training in 2015, he served as a capsule communicator in Mission Control and also helped in developing the Orion spacecraft. He is also a physicist, earning his Physics B.A. at Albion College and his Ph.D. at the University of Rochester. 

The Space-X Crew Dragon Spacecraft is expected to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on Oct. 5 at approximately 12 p.m. EST. You can watch NASA's official live broadcast of the launch here.

