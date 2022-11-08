Long wait times reported at Chisago County polls

Voting officials say they're taking steps to help alleviate some of the wait times, including bringing in more election equipment.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Voters are reporting wait times of more than an hour and a half at some polling locations in Chisago County.

Cassondra Knudson, Deputy Communications Director for the Office of Minnesota Secretary of State, said they’re aware of the delays and have contacted local election officials to help alleviate some of the wait times. Knudson added that one of the steps it's taking includes bringing in additional election equipment.

“This is one of the largest precincts in the state and has a special two-page ballot due to local referendum questions, the combination of these factors and high turnout are causing delays,” said Knudson. “Voters should remember that as long as they are in line at 8 p.m., they can cast their ballot tonight.”

