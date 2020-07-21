How to get your Minnesota absentee ballot

Minnesota's primary election is on August 11.

MINNEAPOLIS — Election Day is coming up quick.

If you're concerned about coronavirus and want to avoid waiting in line at the polls, you can request an absentee ballot to vote early by mail

You don't need to be registered to vote to get an absentee ballot, and you can request one any time during the year, except on Election Day. To get an absentee ballot mailed to you, you'll need:

To be eligible to register and vote in Minnesota

An email address

Your identification number: Minnesota-issued driver's license, Minnesota ID card or last 4 digits of Social Security Number

No email? You'll have to apply for an absentee ballot with a paper form.

Returned ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Aug. 11, 2020. Ballots have to be received by your county by the day before the county canvas, which happens the second or third day after an election.

You can return your ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the office that sent your ballot. You're allowed to drop off ballots for up to three other voters, but you'll need ID with the name and signature if returning for someone else.

Ballots can also be returned to your county election office by fax or email.

Because of COVID-19, there is no witness requirement for registered voters for the state primary. If you're not registered to vote, you will need a witness to indicate proof of residence.

Once your absentee ballot is submitted, you can track its status online.

Not sure if you're eligible to vote? In Minnesota, you must:

Be at least 18 years old on Election Day

Be a United States citizen

Have resided in Minnesota for 20 days immediately preceding Election Day

Have any felony conviction record discharged, expired or completed

Not be under court-ordered guardianship where a court has revoked your voting rights

Not have been ruled legally incompetent by a court of law