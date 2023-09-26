Landlords, business owners take aim at St. Paul Council race

A coalition of construction unions, landlords and business owners look to shape outcome of city council race in the Capital City.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A coalition of construction unions, landlords and business owners is looking to steer the outcome of the city council race in the Capital City.

Branded as Service Saint Paul, the group made its first endorsement Tuesday in the race for the open seat in Ward 3. They gave the nod to Isaac Russell, one of four candidates running for that post.

"We believe that Saint Paul and other cities like it should be focused on core issues, core public service, safe streets, police, fire, roads, housing, the things that really impact all of us," Jason George of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 told reporters.

Russell faces Saura Jost, Patty Hartmann, and Troy Barksdale in the race for Ward 3, which is located in the far southwest corner of the city.

"We need people like Isaac on the City Council who are going to make core services like public safety, like housing, like city streets a priority."

The group voiced concerns that a progressive liberal majority will be elected to the city council and take steps to shrink the police department or return to a version of rent control that is harder on landlords.

"Probably our largest concern right now is we're losing a lot of experienced city council people, and in construction, we understand that experience matters," said Kim Nelson of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

She said her members are concerned about crime in Saint Paul, but their greatest worry right now is waning private investment in residential construction in the city.

"Investment hasn't kept up with comparable cities like Seattle, Atlanta, Denver. We're losing investment here."

They contend the rent stabilization ordinance passed by voters in 2021, and later modified by the City Council to exempt new construction, is to blame for the city's competitive disadvantage.

"We need a city council focused on core services, we need leaders that work closely with residents that are still proud to call Saint Paul home and would love to be part of the solution," Joe Abraham, a local landlord, told reporters.

Brian Ingram, a chef who owns the Purpose Restaurant group, said the level of crime in the city is difficult as a business owner.

"I've had over 150 alarms set off so far this year - I just counted them this morning - someone rattling our doors, somebody trying to get in," Ingram remarked. "You can go to any of my restaurants right now right now and see pry bar marks where somebody's tried to get into my restaurants."

When asked for an example of current city spending that isn't a core city service, George offered the resources spent enforcing the rent control ordinance as an example.

KARE sought a response from Isaac Russell's competitors, and received the following statements:

Ward 3 candidate Saura Jost:

"My campaign has long been aware that outside money was coming into the race to influence the election result in Ward 3. I'm proud of the grassroots support my campaign has generated as the result of my relationships in the community - the majority of donations I’ve received have come from residents of Saint Paul."

"Everyone in our city deserves access to basic public services and the ability to afford housing. We can strive to do both as a city, and I’m proud to be driving that vision as the DFL and labor-endorsed candidate."

Ward 3 candidate Patty Hartmann:

"I have been very clear since my 2019 campaign about my specific plans to address the public safety concerns that have been shared with me by so many individual Ward 3 residents. The safety of residents should be the city's top priority."

"I support a fully staffed police force, positive police-community engagement, and social services to help residents in need to develop productive social connections and increased employment skills."

