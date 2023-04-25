Minnesota House pushes adult-use cannabis vote to Tuesday

Supporters have said recreational cannabis has its best chance of legalization yet with Democrats in control of both legislative chambers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The DFL-controlled Minnesota House will pick up its debate on the legalization of recreational adult-use cannabis following a late session Monday.

The House was expected to vote on the bill Monday but spent most of the day focusing on other bills, delaying talks on cannabis until around 9:30 p.m. Discussions are expected to pick up at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Supporters of recreational cannabis feel this session is their best chance yet at legalization, with the trifecta of DFL control in the House, Senate and governor's office.

The 300-page House bill outlines licensing, taxing and regulation for retail cannabis sales. It also specifies the amount of cannabis that would be legal to possess, including up to 1 1/2 pounds at home and two-ounces in public.

The measure also would also expunge previous low-level marijuana-related criminal convictions, as supporters argue such convictions disproportionately affect communities of color.

The bill had been modified during the committee process to address certain concerns from law enforcement agencies and Republican opponents; however, many Republicans continue to object to the amount of cannabis that would be allowed.

Several additional points of contention remain in the House debate, including added regulations and taxes on hemp-derived THC products, as well as the inability of local cities to block cannabis retail stores.

"What we're not going to have in this bill is an opt-out. We don't want whole cities, whole counties opting out of the cannabis bill, because if we allow that, it just gives space for the illicit market to grow and thrive," said bill author, DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson.

