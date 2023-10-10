Minnesota lawmakers weigh in on Israel-Hamas conflict

Both DFLers and Republicans have condemned the attacks on Israel.

MINNEAPOLIS — When it came to a conversation about what is happening in Israel and in Gaza, Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips said he not only condemns the attacks in Israel but also that there is urgency in finding the next House Speaker.

Speaking at a Mammogram To Go event Tuesday, promoting access to mammograms via a mobile unit, Phillips pointed the conversation to Congress.

"To be in a position where we may not be able to act or provide support to Israel is a terrible dereliction of duty," Phillips said. "And I really hope that my colleagues offer a solution in the form of a candidate."

Several other lawmakers have weighed in. DFLers and Republicans are on the same page about condemning the attacks in Israel. However, some have different ideas in terms of what America should do next.

Republican representatives Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer said America should stand by Israel as it defends itself.

DFL Rep. Betty McCollum said in a statement that "war is never the answer."

Fellow Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar urged the U.S. to use diplomatic might, saying "instead of continuing unconditional weapons sales to Israel."

Both Omar and Phillips acknowledge those who have been killed on both sides.

"I believe two things can be true at once, I believe we can have compassion for the Palestinians, especially for innocent men, women and children who are going to face tragic outcomes because of this conflict," Phillips said. "But the other thing that is true, is that Hamas is sworn to the destruction of Israel, the annihilation of Jewish people."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar highlighted at an earlier, separate event on Tuesday that her office is working with Minnesotans who live in Israel.

"Our office has received dozens of calls from people that are very frightened, either because they're looking for loved ones they haven't been able to hear from, or they're actually over there," Klobuchar said. "We've had one group that got out. We have one group of 14 that's still in Jerusalem."

"Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, it's the only place, where Arabs, Jews, Muslims Christians are treated equally within a single country," Phillips said. "It is a beacon of decency. They are constantly under attack, constantly under threat."

