MN Attorney General sues bar owner to prevent illegal reopenings

This is the first lawsuit the AG had brought against a restaurant under Gov. Walz 'Stay Safe' order.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he is suing Shady's Taverns, a chain of six bars and restaurants, after they announced they would reopen of their dining areas on Monday or in the coming days.

The reopening would be a violation of Governor Tim Walz's "Stay Safe Minnesota" order, as bars and restaurants have been ordered to keep dining areas closed until June 1.

The lawsuit, announced in a press release from the AG's office, lists the six locations in Albany, Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice, and St. Martin, and names the owner as a defendant.

Ellison said that despite initially agreeing to delay opening, the owner stated publicly Sunday that he intends to reopen Monday, or in the coming days.

“The vast majority of Minnesota’s bar and restaurant owners are doing the safe, lawful, and right thing during this crisis by keeping their doors closed, while still serving customers as allowed through take-out and drive-up. As hard as it is for them — and I know it’s hard — they’re doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves, their families, their employees, and their customers safe from this deadly pandemic. They deserve all of our thanks,” AG Ellison said.

Ellison went on to say that his office has reached out to a handful of other bar and restaurant owners who have wanted to reopen illegally, and that he appreciates those who are complying with the law.

“The owner of Shady’s, however, has declared his intention to break the law and endanger his customers and employees — in Stearns County, with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. My office has the duty to enforce the law and the Governor’s order, to protect Minnesotans’ health, and to protect businesses that are complying with the order from unfair competition. I take that duty seriously,” Attorney General Ellison added.

This is the first enforcement action the Attorney General has brought to stop the early reopen of a bar or restaurant in Minnesota.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.