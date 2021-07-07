Rep. Jim Hagedorn says kidney cancer has resurfaced

Hagedorn was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019.

BLUE EARTH, Minn — Republican Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) announced on Wednesday that his kidney cancer has resurfaced.

According to a press release from Hagedorn's office, he was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019, and has since been receiving treatment at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic.

The press release says doctors at the Mayo Clinic informed Hagedorn there was reoccurrence of the cancer after he recently underwent tests.

“Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm," Hagedorn said in a statement. “I remain upbeat and view the future as bright. Jesus Christ is watching over me. I am fortunate to be receiving medical care from the world’s finest professionals at the Mayo Clinic. My doctors and I are very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved cure that is available to attack this type of cancer. I am grateful to have the loving support of my wife Jennifer Carnahan, family, friends, colleagues, staff, and constituents."

The statement also urged others to make sure they are staying on top of their health.