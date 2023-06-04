St. Paul to add sales tax proposal to November ballot

If passed, sales tax would increase by 1% over the next 20 years to help improve roads and parks.

St. Paul residents will have a chance to vote on a proposal that would increase the city's sales tax by 1% over the next 20 years to help improve roads and parks.

The city council voted 6-1 Wednesday to add the sales tax proposal to the ballot in November's general election.

Mayor Melvin Carter has been touting the proposal for months, calling it a requirement after "a generation of disinvestment and underinvestment." If passed, $738 million of the nearly $1 billion raised would go straight to rebuilding roads. Another $246 million would go to improving parks and recreation facilities, according to city officials.

“We have a unique opportunity to make an exceptional investment in our city's roads and parks, providing future generations with sound infrastructure,” Mayor Carter said Wednesday in a press release. “We look forward to bringing this conversation to our residents.”

The city will hold events leading up to Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about the proposal., however, dates have not yet been announced. To learn more, click here.

