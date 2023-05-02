Minnesota legislator votes shirtless from bed during zoom meeting

Besides being a lawmaker, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr of East Bethel is a truck driver who worked overnight and then grabbed some shuteye before the vote.

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — A Minnesota state senator is a reluctant star of sorts on social media after he voted while laying in bed shirtless during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting.

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr of East Bethel can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

Following the vote Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, who is a truck driver for his main job, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before taking part in Monday's meeting. She told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he would not comment on the vote or the video.

The YouTube clip prompted several memes and social commentary before comments were turned off, and the story even gained global attention, with the BBC among news outlets to share it on social media.

