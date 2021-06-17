Minnesota in middle of 'profound drought' as fire danger increases

The Minnetonka Fire Department responded to nine grass fires in one week, which the fire chief says is higher than normal.

The metro area is in desperate need of rain and the dry, steamy start to summer means the fire danger is increasing across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the entire state is under at least a high fire danger.

The Minnetonka Fire Department responded to nine grass fires in just the past week. Fire Chief John Vance says that's higher than normal and is preparing for the long haul.

"We've seen some weather modeling that says we can end up with a summer like this until August, at least," said Chief Vance. "We’ve had droughts before, but this drought is a little more profound."

The DNR says it usually reports 900 wildfires a year, but is already seeing a number "above and beyond" the typical amount that happens in June. Two of those fires include last month's Behzik Fire and the more recent Hassel Lake Fire, both in the Boundary Waters.

"Fires that are wildland fires, they take a tremendous amount of resources and can quickly use up a local jurisdictions resources," said Minnesota State Fire Marshal Luke Berscheit.

There is some rain in the forecast, including severe weather, but Berscheit says don't let that fool you.

"If we do get some precipitation, we shouldn't be letting our guard down because there's still going to be a lot of dry areas," he said. "It’s always most dangerous with high temperatures and low humidity and then throw some wind in there, it’s even worse."

It's so dry the DNR says most of the state is in a moderate drought. Some experts comparing this year to 1988, which was the worst drought year in the Midwest since the Dust Bowl.

In Minnetonka, firefighters say discarded smoking materials caused most of the grass fires there. The chief is especially concerned as we near the Fourth of July.

"Any of those so called "safe and sane" fireworks right now, really aren't safe at all when you're around dry vegetation," said Chief Vance.

Different cities are enacting varying water ordinances and burn restrictions. Click here for recreational fire rules and permits in Minnetonka.

Minnetonka also does not allow watering between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and even addresses can only water on even-numbered days, odd addresses can only water on odd-numbered days.

There are penalties for each day of violation.