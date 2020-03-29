Spring storm causes power outages across northern Minnesota

Lake Country Power is reporting over 9,000 customers without power and Minnesota Power is reporting about 4000.

DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of people in northern Minnesota are without power following a spring storm that brought rain, snow, and strong winds.

Lake Country Power is reporting over 9,000 customers without power and Minnesota Power is reporting about 4000.

"The snow has now turned to rain, which is causing the lines to gallop (meaning the lines are slapping each other when the weight of the snow releases)," according to a Lake Country Power news release.

Officials are warning residents that power lines are down in some areas.