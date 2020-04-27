Salon owners hoping their businesses can reopen soon

Salons and barbershops have been shutdown for more than a month under Governor Walz's executive order in place until May 4th.

For more than a month now salons have been shutdown and stylists are now getting more restless by the day.

"It's been rough you know mentally and financially for most people in this industry," said Jodee Jones, an independent hairdresser.

She has been working for Shipt, delivering groceries, since late March.

"Just to pay our bills and get by," said Jones.

She is now eager to get back to her livelihood. She signed a petition circulating calling on the governor to allow one-on-one salon services to resume.

"I feel like we can responsibly go back to work," said Jones.

The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology's stated back on April 17th on their website they're in discussions with state leaders on how to create a process to safely reopen salons.

The Salon and Spa Professional Association has sent suggestions to Governor Walz as well.

"Only letting so many people in the salon at a time, only by appointment, no walk ins, don't bring other family members with," said Susan Brinkhaus with the Salon and Spa Professional Association.

The Governor's Office sent a statement Monday:

"The Governor understands the pressure salons, barbers and other businesses impacted by the pandemic are facing. Because of the close proximity demanded by the nature of the activity, COVID-19 is easily spread in these settings, but as the Governor discussed last week, the state is reviewing what businesses can be reopened safely and when."

Meanwhile other salon owners are wary about opening back up too soon like Gina Zaffarano who co-owns District Salon and Spa in Edina.

"I have reservations about it," said Zaffarano. "Because of the close proximity of the way we work."

But Jodee believes working in her private suite cutting hair would be safer than what she's been doing.

"I would pray that I would not have to do this much longer," said Jones. "And that we would be able to reopen in some safe capacity."