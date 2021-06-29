Minnesota Judicial Branch lifts face covering requirement effective July 6

Some types of court business and cases will still be held remotely through September 6

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced Tuesday that face coverings will no longer be required inside court facilities starting July 6.

“As the pandemic’s impact on Minnesota continues to recede, so too will some of the health and safety protocols that were in place in our district and appellate courts,” said Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea in a press release.

Judges, employees, and court visitors may still wear face coverings if they choose to do so: however, judges may ask people to remove them if necessary to conduct legal proceedings. Should conditions require, the presiding judge may also still limit the number of non-essential attendees for in-person court business.

Limitations will remain on types of in-person activities that can take place through September 6.

According to the release, the court is currently operating under these conditions.

In-Person Hearings and Trials: Criminal Jury Trials; Civil Jury Trials; court trials in Major Criminal, Juvenile Delinquency and Juvenile Protection (including Child in Need of Protection or Services and Permanency case types); Criminal Settlement Conferences; and Grand Jury Proceedings continue to take place in-person. Mandatory misdemeanor criminal trials and contested hearings in these cases can be held in person beginning August 2, 2021.

Remote Hearings: All other district court proceedings are being held remotely unless the chief judge of that judicial district grants permission for an in-person proceeding, based on special circumstances.

Appellate Courts: Proceedings in appeals before the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court will continue as scheduled by those courts.

Civil Commitment: Proceedings before the Commitment Appeal Panel will continue as scheduled by the panel, and may be conducted using remote technology.

Public Service Counters: At least one public service counter in each county, and one in the appellate courts, will be open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, excluding court holidays. Counter service can be provided remotely, by appointment, or in person.

Self-Help Services continue to be conducted by remotely, by appointment or by telephone.

Courthouse (public access) Terminals are available based on hours established by the local district court.