Doctors worried COVID and the cold fall and winter months could increase suicide and depression

The "winter blues" are an annual event for many Minnesotans, but suicide experts are worried this year will be even worse with COVID and a highly contested election.

MINNESOTA, USA — Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and experts say it's more important than ever to be aware of the warning signs of suicide.

The COVID crisis has been tough on a lot of people.

Back in June the CDC surveyed nearly 10,000 people and 11% said they had seriously considered suicide.

Suicide has been a big concern for doctors and experts throughout the entire pandemic, but here in the Midwest, doctors are even more concerned about the cold months ahead.



"As we head into fall and winter I am very concerned about that impact for us in Minnesota," SAVE Executive Director Dr. Dan Reidenberg says.

In a normal year, Dr. Reidenberg says we usually see an uptick in depression and anxiety during the cold fall and winter months, but this year with COVID, he's even more concerned about the winter blues.



"We're going to need to make sure we get sun and that we're interacting with people safely, socially distanced. We're going to have to stay connected to people,” Dr. Reidenberg says.



Besides the isolation, Dr. Reidenberg says the uncertainty and the unknown are also worries on people's minds.

The election is also adding extra stress.

He says the biggest thing people can do is stay connected and check in on people you're worried about.



"Another thing that is really important, especially as we hit these winter months, is to set some goals. Set some things that are new for you that you can try to work towards and achieve," Dr. Reidenberg says.



He also recommends finding some new activities, hobbies and projects, that will keep you occupied and your mind sharp.



"And the last thing I would say is make sure to keep everything in perspective, know that someday COVID is going to end."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and depression, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-283-8255.