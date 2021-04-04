x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Berríos, Burnes duel no-hit bids; Buxton homer lifts Twins 2-0

Neither team had a hit or walk until Minnesota’s Byron Buxton led off the seventh with a homer off Burnes.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26), Byron Buxton (25), and Jake Cave (60) celebrate after a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — José Berríos and three relievers combined on a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts, and the Minnesota Twins beat Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0.

The Twins held Milwaukee hitless until Omar Narváez delivered a one-out single to right off Tyler Duffey in the eighth. 

Neither team had a hit or walk until Minnesota’s Byron Buxton led off the seventh with a homerun off Burnes. 

Buxton’s homer came on the 87th and final pitch from Burnes, who recorded 11 strikeouts. Berríos struck out 12, hit a batter and didn’t walk anybody in six innings but left after throwing 84 pitches.

Related Articles