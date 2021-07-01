Dickinson-led No. 10 Michigan routs No. 16 Minnesota 82-57

Minnesota's Marcus Carr was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points per game.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points to help No. 10 Michigan pull away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 to remain unbeaten.

The Wolverines had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half. Dickinson led the way before and after halftime, making 12 of 15 shots and grabbing eight rebounds.