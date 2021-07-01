x
Dickinson-led No. 10 Michigan routs No. 16 Minnesota 82-57

Minnesota's Marcus Carr was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points per game.
Michigan guard Chaundee Brown Jr. (15) defends Minnesota guard Marcus Carr (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points to help No. 10 Michigan pull away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 to remain unbeaten. 

The Wolverines had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half. Dickinson led the way before and after halftime, making 12 of 15 shots and grabbing eight rebounds. 

The Golden Gophers made fewer than one-third of their shots and only Marcus Carr scored in double figures. Carr was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points per game.

