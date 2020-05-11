Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has COVID-19, will not coach Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota (U od M) defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will not coach Saturday against Illinois after testing positive for COVID-19.
The U of M says Rossi tested positive during on of the Gophers' daily Antigen testing periods this week, which indicates a probable case. That test was followed up by a PCR test, which confirmed the diagnosis. Rossi immediately went home and began the isolation process while working with the team remotely.
A news release sent to media outlets Thursday maintains no other member of the Gophers coaching staff has tested positive for the virus this week.
In Rossi's absence, defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will handle the play-calling duties when Minnesota travels to Champaign to take on the Fighting Illini. Game time is 2:30 p.m. CST.