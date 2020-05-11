Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has COVID-19, will not coach Saturday

The U of M says Rossi tested positive during on of the Gophers' daily Antigen testing periods this week.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota (U od M) defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will not coach Saturday against Illinois after testing positive for COVID-19.

The U of M says Rossi tested positive during on of the Gophers' daily Antigen testing periods this week, which indicates a probable case. That test was followed up by a PCR test, which confirmed the diagnosis. Rossi immediately went home and began the isolation process while working with the team remotely.

A news release sent to media outlets Thursday maintains no other member of the Gophers coaching staff has tested positive for the virus this week.