Minnesota-Michigan football game moved to NBC

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the University of Minnesota football team's biggest games this season will be on the big stage.
The Gophers' contest with Big Ten rival Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Huntington Bank Stadium will be played at 6:30 p.m. in front of a national audience on NBC. The game is part of the conference's new $7 billion media rights deal with NBC, FOX and CBS.
It will be the second times this season the Gophers play before a national audience after narrowly defeating Nebraska in their season opener on FOX.
Michigan is no stranger to playing in the national spotlight as they continue to be one of the top programs, not only in the Big Ten, but the nation. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation after running over Rutgers on Saturday.
The Gophers, on the other hand, have lost two straight games, including an overtime loss Saturday against Northwestern despite leading by 21 points in the fourth quarter.
