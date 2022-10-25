Gophers volleyball coach to take on new role in U of M athletics department

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, McCutcheon will be the university's first Assistant Athletics Director/Sport Development Coach.

Hugh McCutcheon's future with University of Minnesota athletics became much more clear Tuesday as officials announced the longtime volleyball head coach would be transitioning into a new role with the school.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, McCutcheon will be the university's first Assistant Athletics Director/Sport Development Coach, according to a press release.

"I am excited for Hugh to start this new role in January," said U of M Athletics Director Mark Coyle in the release. "His guidance and proven leadership will benefit all of our coaches as we continue to work to provide a holistic and world-class experience for our student-athletes. Hugh has had success at the Olympic and collegiate level coaching both men and women, and I know he will be able to provide additional value to our programs starting in January. In the meantime, we will continue to do everything we can to support Hugh and his team as they finish the season."

Earlier this month, midway through his eleventh season, McCutcheon announced he would be stepping down as the head coach of the program. McCutcheon helped lead the Gophers to two Big Ten championships, three NCAA Final Four appearances, five trips to the Elite Eight, while reaching the Sweet 16 nine times.

"Yeah, I think it was a shock for a lot of us," said senior libero CC McGraw in an interview last week. "Hugh has always been such a supportive mentor and coach for us, so we want to support him with this decision because at the end of the day, we just want what's best for him."

Minnesota is currently ranked No. 9 in the nation after defeating 12th-ranked Purdue over the weekend.

Coyle also unveiled a search committee that was formed to find McCutcheon's replacement.

