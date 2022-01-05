Illini big man dominates as Gophers lose 76-53

Big man Kofi Cockburn had 29 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocks for his eighth double-double of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Big man Kofi Cockburn had 29 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocks for his eighth double-double of the season as Illinois dominated Minnesota 76-53 for its fourth straight win in the series.

Cockburn scored five points in a 9-0 run to open the second half to help build a 50-30 lead, and Illinois led by at least 18 points the rest of the way.

The Gophers attempted to double-team him down low but Cockburn, who entered ranked fourth in the nation in scoring at 21.8 points per game and third with 12.1 rebounds, was 10 of 19 from the field.

Jamison Battle and sixth-year senior Eric Curry each scored 10 points for Minnesota.

Minnesota had won three straight before Tuesday night's beatdown. Next up for the 10-2 Gophers is a road contest with the Indiana Hoosiers Sunday.

