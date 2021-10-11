Minnesota RB Potts done for season with undisclosed injury

"We're just thankful he's okay, and I think he is too," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season after a nearly weeklong hospital stay.

He has an undisclosed injury that was serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days after it occurred in the last game at Purdue. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Potts is "doing very well" and back in Minnesota.

"You win a football game like that, and there's the excitement of winning, but then there's real life -- that you're incredibly concerned about him, and his safety, and his health and his well-being," Fleck said at a Monday press conference.

The third-year player is expected to be present at the practice facility this week to visit with the team. Asked about Potts' reaction to the news that he would be out for the season, Fleck said the RB will listen to the team's medical professionals.

"We're just thankful he's okay, and I think he is too," Fleck said.

Potts left the field late in the fourth quarter Oct. 3 at Purdue. He is second in the Big Ten with 110.4 rushing yards per game.