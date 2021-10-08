Potts discharged from hospital, returned to MN

Potts left the field in the fourth quarter. He was transported to a nearby hospital after observation and treatment by the team's medical staff.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota running back Trey Potts was discharged from an Indiana hospital Friday and has returned to Minnesota after an undisclosed ailment that arose late in the team’s win at Purdue.

"Potts is doing well and we continue to receive follow-up care in Minnesota," read a statement from the Gopher Athletics Department. We want to that thank everyone for your thoughts and concerns."

Potts is second in the Big Ten in rushing yards.